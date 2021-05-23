ZrCoin (ZRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $56,784.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $836,402.38 and approximately $56,784.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZrCoin has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00397626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00050352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00182681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003287 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.67 or 0.00712155 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. Zr?2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

