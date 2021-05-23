Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,420.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $247,420.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007334 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000087 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.