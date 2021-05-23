WINk (WIN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00018696 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.44 or 0.00866641 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WINk using one of the exchanges listed above.

