Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $37.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In related news, VP Ari Fischel sold 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $259,779.00. Also, CEO Mario Schlosser sold 366,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $14,285,154.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 615,747 shares of company stock valued at $24,014,133.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.28. 279,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,460. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.50.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). Equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

