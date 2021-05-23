Brokerages Expect Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Advent Technologies’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Advent Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advent Technologies.

Several research firms have commented on ADN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,074 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95. Advent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADN. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,780,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,390,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $9,579,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, Prince Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

