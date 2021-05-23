Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,213,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,103,652. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.