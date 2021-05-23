$373.91 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) to announce sales of $373.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $391.47 million and the lowest is $364.10 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $426.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 29.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

In other news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of ECPG stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $43.96. The company had a trading volume of 179,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $49.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.