Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Buys 60,326 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) by 109.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,326 shares during the quarter. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF makes up about 1.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned approximately 0.21% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILJ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $919,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter.

SILJ stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $18.84.

