iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 31,146,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,596,563. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $15.72 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

