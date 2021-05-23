Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 971,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,107. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.54. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

