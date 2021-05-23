Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Realty Income also reported earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. 3,652,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. Realty Income has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

