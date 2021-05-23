Graypoint LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 17,723,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,403,238. The company has a market capitalization of $226.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

