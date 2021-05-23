Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $4,481,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26,926 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.64.

ATVI stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.37. 5,431,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,754,458. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a market capitalization of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.86 per share, for a total transaction of $187,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 and have sold 87,253 shares valued at $8,163,413. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

