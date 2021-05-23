Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Reduces Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,546 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 25,124 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,276 shares of company stock valued at $75,294,613 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

FCX traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 20,823,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,670,854. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

