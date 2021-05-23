Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.54.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,268 shares of company stock worth $1,826,119 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $202.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average of $178.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.58 and a 12-month high of $204.54.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

