Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,979,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,802,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

