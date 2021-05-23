Brokerages Anticipate The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.58 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will announce sales of $261.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.20 million and the lowest is $260.50 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $139.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.14.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total transaction of $630,253.16. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,589,741. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares in the company, valued at $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,970 shares of company stock worth $82,542,020 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $3.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $539.72. 942,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,156. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $656.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $766.97. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $269.00 and a 1-year high of $972.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.47.

The Trade Desk’s stock is scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

