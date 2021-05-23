Oxen (OXEN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $317,684.00

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $44.37 million and approximately $317,684.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded 37.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.16 or 0.06092084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.97 or 0.01563705 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00404803 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00140481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.01 or 0.00633286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00423756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007878 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00040155 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 54,305,445 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

