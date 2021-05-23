Falcon Project Price Reaches $0.0008 (FNT)

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Falcon Project has traded 48.1% lower against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $47,439.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.83 or 0.00397867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00050369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00182224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falcon Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

