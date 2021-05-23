Zacks: Analysts Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.31). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 225%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,567. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.23 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $34.72 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $7,648,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

