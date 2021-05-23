Sturgeon Ventures LLP Decreases Stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP lowered its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the period. iRobot accounts for approximately 2.2% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP owned approximately 0.11% of iRobot worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

iRobot stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. 206,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,651. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $67.55 and a 12-month high of $197.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $303.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466 over the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

