Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.06 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 53,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 109,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.67. 10,171,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,293,867. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $172.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

