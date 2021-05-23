Apria (NYSE:APR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apria (NYSE:APR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

NYSE APR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.01. 134,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,901. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56. Apria has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $33.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

