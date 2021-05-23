North Growth Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

North Growth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 8,105,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,353,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.