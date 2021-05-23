Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,717 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,677 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $150.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,354,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,120. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.24. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

