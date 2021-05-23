Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $205,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 848 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $800,023,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,739,333 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,513,628,000 after purchasing an additional 873,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $899,486,000 after purchasing an additional 739,993 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,166,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,365,630,000 after purchasing an additional 588,589 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,953,869 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,438 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.76.

CI stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $262.24. 1,020,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.54.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,848 shares of company stock valued at $71,328,307 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

