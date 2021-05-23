Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Cqs Us LLC

Cqs Us LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,809 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $488.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $499.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.