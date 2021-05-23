Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Makes New $400,000 Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS remained flat at $$102.74 during trading hours on Friday. 470,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,363. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.