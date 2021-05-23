4,915 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Bought by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 272,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 93,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during trading on Friday. 1,422,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.35. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.24 and a twelve month high of $51.69.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.