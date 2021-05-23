Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) to report earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Travere Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.71). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.09. 325,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,541. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 17,727 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $486,428.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 206,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,670,942.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travere Therapeutics (TVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.