Raydium Reaches Market Cap of $161.18 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 29.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 64.3% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00009895 BTC on exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $161.18 million and $53.43 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.93 or 0.00395207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00049070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00181537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003246 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002975 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,547,309 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

