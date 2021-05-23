Insula (ISLA) Price Hits $0.59 on Exchanges

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Insula has a market capitalization of $567,700.37 and approximately $3,502.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Insula has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar. One Insula coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00086541 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001675 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.39 or 0.00618668 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ISLA is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 958,406 coins. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insula is www.insulainvestments.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

