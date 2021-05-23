iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 115.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after buying an additional 50,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,131. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

