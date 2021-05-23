$451.80 Million in Sales Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to report $451.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $450.20 million to $454.50 million. John Bean Technologies posted sales of $411.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of JBT stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $133.71. 72,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

