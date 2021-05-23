TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.76 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to report $430.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.13 million. TPI Composites posted sales of $373.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,130.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,674. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.51. 481,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,398. TPI Composites has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $81.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -73.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

