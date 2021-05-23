Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,021,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,066 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,046,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,104,000 after buying an additional 162,713 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,816,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,436. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

