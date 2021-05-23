Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 319,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Interface by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 23.9% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 74.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TILE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 460,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,871. The company has a market capitalization of $896.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

