Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 489 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,445,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after acquiring an additional 406,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

DXCM traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $342.09. The company had a trading volume of 630,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,840. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.09. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.63 and a 52 week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,852 shares of company stock valued at $14,011,865. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

