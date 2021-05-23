iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,646 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $72.47. 2,514,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.37.

