Graypoint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Shares of VLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,826,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.13. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $35.44 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 2.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

