Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 76.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,277 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,592,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $235.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

