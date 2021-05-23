Rodgers & Associates LTD Acquires 5,580 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 146,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.02. The stock had a trading volume of 196,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,394. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $118.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

