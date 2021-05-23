Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8,468.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,624,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.50. 1,539,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $398.55. The company has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

