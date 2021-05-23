Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 5,000 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.47. 4,032,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.07 and a 52-week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

