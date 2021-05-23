South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires 7,476 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 121.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 1.6% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,478,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,611. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.74.

