Iron Financial LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Iron Financial LLC reduced its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8,411.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $425,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.61.

Shares of MELI traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,367.12. The stock had a trading volume of 553,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $783.01 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,510.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.23. The company has a market cap of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,409.92 and a beta of 1.47.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

