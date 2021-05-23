South Shore Capital Advisors Raises Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.67. The stock had a trading volume of 579,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,719. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.82. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $144.03 and a 1-year high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on RNR. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

