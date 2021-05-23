BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 million-$8.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 million.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BIOLASE stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,573 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 4.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.