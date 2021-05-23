Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares in the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 52,480 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.72. 1,620,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,563. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The company’s revenue was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

