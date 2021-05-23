MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 568.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.41. 392,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,580. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.09 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

INGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $71,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,501 shares of company stock worth $140,339. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

